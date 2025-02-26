Newcastle pupils on the ball with Championship football win

Young footballers from a Newcastle school emerged victorious when they lifted the trophy at this year’s Pokemon Small Schools’ Cup County Championship – and also won themselves a place in the Northern Final of the English Schools’ Football Association’s annual competition.

The team from St Alban’s Catholic Primary School triumphed over Tyneview Primary in the county final at Walker Riverside Academy, having previously made it through the semi-final on penalties in a hotly contested match.

“There were two groups of teams, with the top four playing in the semi-finals,” said Garry Marshall, PE Co-ordinator at St Alban’s, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“We had to play Newcastle School for Boys in the semi-final. The game was 1-1 after full time. Both teams took nine penalties, until Godswill Ukpong scored the winning penalty.”

Other key players across the tournament included Joe Belshaw, who scored the winning goal in the final, and Harry Jennings, who made some outstanding saves.

“The whole team was fantastic, only conceding one goal,” continued Mr Marshall.

It is the first time that St Alban’s has reached the Northern Final – the penultimate stage of the Championship, which is the largest primary-aged schools’ cup competition in the country.

Comprising the Under-11 Schools’ Cup, Under-11 Girls’ Cup, and Under-11 Small Schools’ Cup, the Pokemon Primary Schools’ Cup sees more than 5,000 schools and 50,000 children compete for glory, with the top 24 teams winning through to the National Finals, where the National Champions will be crowned.

“This is the first time we have won the County Small School Finals,” added Mr Marshall. “The whole team were celebrated in school assembly.

“It is a fantastic boost for all our children.”