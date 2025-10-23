Newcastle pupils mark World Mental Health Day with positivity and colour

At St Catherine’s Catholic Primary, the theme for the day was ‘What Makes Us Feel Happy’, and children were invited to swap their usual uniforms for colourful outfits or clothing that made them feel ‘happy, relaxed, and comfortable’.

The global event, which takes place annually, was introduced in 1992 by the World Federation for Mental Health, and is marked in more than 150 different countries, including schools, businesses, and other organisations across the UK.

“We started the day with a short assembly to introduce the theme of mental health in an age-appropriate and positive way,” said Emily Barnes, who is Personal, Social, Health and Economic Education (PHSE) Lead at St Catherine’s.

“This also included a whole-school mindfulness moment, giving everyone a chance to pause and reset.”

The children were also joined by a special visitor.

“We were delighted to welcome a parent, Dr Sophie, who is a mental health doctor,” continued Miss Barnes. “She came in to talk to us about the importance of looking after our mental wellbeing, and shared helpful tips on how to stay positive and manage our emotions.”

Mental wellbeing remained centre stage throughout the rest of the day at the school, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“Throughout the day, we took part in lots of fun and creative activities that helped us reflect on the things that bring us joy,” added Miss Barnes. “From drawing and writing, to group discussions and mindfulness exercises, everyone had the chance to express themselves and learn more about what makes them feel happy and calm.

“It was a thoughtful and inspiring day for all.”

Other BBCET member schools marking the occasion included St Columba’s Catholic Primary in Wallsend.

