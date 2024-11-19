Newcastle pupils hold own Remembrance Service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children at a West Denton primary marked Remembrance Day with a special, whole-school ceremony that they had organised themselves, complete with wreath-laying at their very own Cenotaph.

The Year 6 pupils at St John Vianney Catholic Primary School led the service, which was attended by all other classes and staff members, and included prayers, a two-minute silence, The Last Post, and the National Anthem.

“Each class made a poppy wreath, and, during the service, were invited to place it in the front of the Cenotaph,” said Judith Black, Year 6 Teacher at the school, which is a member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

The Year 6 cohort was also active in the run-up to the event.

“All week, our Year 6 children opened a British Legion Appeal Shop, before and after school, selling poppies and other items,” continued Mrs Black, who helped the group with the Remembrance activities. “Poppy snap bands were particularly popular and sold out very quickly. Other items included bracelets, poppy keyrings, and poppy stickers.

“The children loved being shopkeepers, and everyone had a turn on the rota.”

It was the second year running that St John Vianney’s Year 6 classes had led a Remembrance Service, with the event counting towards their ‘Faith in Action’ Award.

“This is an award the Year 6 children are working towards,” explained Mrs Black, who spearheads the scheme. “Faith in Action Award invites the children to gain credits for putting their faith in action. This is one of their actions to gain credits.”

“It is important for our children to take time to not only recognise the sacrifice of service men and women in previous wars, but also the sacrifice of those in the armed forces today,” she added.

“Many of the children have family members in the armed forces, so this is another opportunity to say thank you for the work they do.”