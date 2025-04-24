Newcastle pupils hold Easter fundraiser

Rather than collect funds for a single organisation, the pupils at St Catherine’s Catholic Primary School selected six different causes that they wished to support, with each championed by a Year 6 group.

“Each group delivered a well-researched and passionate presentation on their chosen charity, making a case for why it should be St Catherine’s Lenten Charity,” explained Nathan Seville, Year 6 Teacher at the school, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“It was wonderful to see the effort they put into their presentations, and how engaged they were in advocating for these important causes.”

The children then went on to arrange a whole-school day of activities to raise money for their charities, which included the British Heart Foundation, the RSPCA, Operation Orphan, the Walkabout Foundation, Daft as a Brush, and Scope.

Besides raffles, obstacle courses, and a scavenger hunt, the fundraiser featured a ‘put makeup on a year 6 teacher’ challenge.

“It was a great event, and we were really proud of how the children embraced this initiative,” added Mr Seville.

St Catherine’s also helped to raise money for the annual CAFOD (Catholic Agency for Overseas Development) appeal in the run up to Easter, with all age groups taking part in a sponsored Big Lent Walk.

“Nursery and Reception did their own walk to Jesmond Dene earlier in the day,” said Year 4 Teacher Emily Barnes, who organised the event. “Years 1 to 6 did their walk in the afternoon.

“We walked through Jesmond and then Heaton Park, so the children could end the walk with a play in the park and a little treat. Children made posters for the journey in case any passers-by wanted to donate.

“It was the first time we had done this, and we hope we can continue the tradition in future. Events like this are a real emphasis on how our children let their light shine – especially at this Lenten time at school.”

