Newcastle pupils celebrate VE Day in style

Staff and children alike at St Teresa’s Catholic Primary dressed in the patriotic colours for the day, while the school yard was decorated with bunting and ribbons.

Activities also shared a VE Day theme, with pupils enjoying a quiz related to the 1940s, along with word searches, colouring, and making their own model spitfires.

The fun culminated in an outdoor party, complete with tables of celebratory food, and forties music.

“As a school, we always celebrate important events like this,” said Tracy Bell, Forest School Leader and Year 5 Teaching Assistant at St Teresa's, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“It is important for the children to learn about the past, present, and future – especially events that shaped our lives – and to remember the sacrifice of others’.

“Events that we do celebrate in this way, are also the ones the children look back on with the fondest memories, and remember above sitting in a classroom, watching a video, or listening to an assembly. They are involved at the same time as celebrating and having fun.”

Other BBCET members marking the historic occasion included St Cuthbert’s Catholic High School, where students created an ‘Honouring Our Heroes’ display, and hosted a VE Day street party with World War II-themed games.

1 . Contributed Pupils at St Teresa's Catholic Primary School celebrate VE Day Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Pupils at St Teresa's Catholic Primary School celebrate VE Day Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Pupils at St Teresa's Catholic Primary School celebrate VE Day Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Pupils at St Teresa's Catholic Primary School celebrate VE Day Photo: Submitted Photo Sales