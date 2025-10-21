Newcastle pupils celebrate friendship and welcome new faces

The Buddy Celebration of the Word at St Catherine’s Catholic Primary in Newcastle saw the Year 6 children paired as ‘buddies’ with those entering Reception, to ease the youngsters’ introduction into life at the school, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“Our Buddy Celebration of the Word was led by our Year 6 and Reception children,” said Reception Class Teacher Melissa Calvert, who organised the event with the help of Reception Nursery Nurse Maureen Nixon, Year 6 Class Teacher Rachel Murray, and Year 6 Higher Level Teaching Assistant Julie Banks.

“In Jesus’ name we welcomed our Reception children into our school family,” she continued. “The Reception children sat with their Year 6 buddies. We listened to stories about Jesus’ friends and how friendship is important.”

The Reception class then sang ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me’ to the Year 6 pupils, who responded to their younger buddies by reading out promises that they had written to them, which were later placed on the school’s ‘Friendship Tree’.

Headteacher Lisa Hoey rounded off proceedings by presenting each of the newcomers with a candle and bookmark, as she welcomed them individually to St Catherine’s.

In keeping with the family-feel, parents were warmly invited to join the event, and refreshments were on offer.

“Parents came for teas, coffees, and biscuits before the celebration started,” continued Miss Calvert. “They also enjoyed watching a Powerpoint presentation featuring pictures of the children with their Buddies to the song ‘You Can Count on Me’ by Bruno Mars. Then they enjoyed watching the Celebration of the Word.

“After it finished, our parents spent some time chatting to their children and their buddies. We took pictures together and enjoyed time as a school family.”

It was the second time the event had taken place, following its introduction last year.

“It’s an opportunity to welcome the Reception children and their families into our school family,” added Miss Calvert. “The children were made to feel special and valued.”

