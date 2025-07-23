Newcastle Meets Nancy: St Joseph’s Year 6s Build Cross-Channel Friendships

A group of Newcastle school children said au revoir to their Benwell classroom when they travelled to Nancy for a week-long French adventure.

Twenty-seven Year 6 pupils from St Joseph’s Catholic Primary enjoyed a cultural trip to the city – which is twinned with Newcastle – as well as a sight-seeing tour of nearby Paris.

“St Joseph’s partnered up with Hubert-Monnais Primary School in Luneville, just outside of Nancy,” said Headteacher Paul Brown, who accompanied the children, along with fellow staff members Sharon Rogan, Hilary Hall, Nicky Storey, and Jessica Bennaceur.

“We worked with our French friends throughout the trip, visiting their school and participating in an educational visit with them, where we explored the rich history of Nancy.”

Highlights of the action-packed itinerary included visits to an art gallery, a castle, a palace, a museum, and an aquarium – as well as a range of restaurants.

The group also enjoyed a riverboat cruise down the Seine, which started and finished at the Eiffel Tower, and enabled them to explore many of the other famous sights of the French capital.

“I loved going to the castle and loved socialising with the French children our own age,” said one pupil, while another said that she had enjoyed “the art and the museums, as I learned so much historical information”, and a third added: “I enjoyed playing – and winning – my first international football match against our French friends.”

St Joseph’s, which is a member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, received full funding for the trip from the Turing Scheme.

St Joseph's Catholic Primary Year 6 pupils enjoy trip to France

“During the trip, the children were an absolute credit to themselves, their families, and their school,” continued Mr Brown.

“Their level of maturity, independence, and, of course, kindness, made all of the accompanying staff extremely proud.

“Mrs Rogan deserves a special mention for all of her organisational skills – backed up by St Joseph’s Office staff – and the commitment of all the staff made a hugely successful adventure possible.”