Newcastle Falcons rugby player Tom Marshall returned to his old school in Blyth to hand out prizes at its annual sport awards dinner.

Tom graduated from Bede Academy in 2015, and has represented England at u18 level, Scotland at the u20 World Cup and the Commonwealth Games, and played a season in New Zealand.

The player, now 23, congratulated the award winners and spoke to encourage students to work hard at improving their performance when “no-one was watching” as well as in public.

Andy Sutherland, Tom’s rugby coach at Bede Academy, remembers Tom receiving his own sports awards on the school stage. He said: “Tom was a fine example of hard work and great attitude.

“He was obviously blessed with amazing talent, but he gave it everything, listened well, and always helped those around him.”

Prizes at the event were handed out to students who had performed well in the last year, including in regional and national competition for a number of sports, and football players who have been selected for Newcastle United trials.

Bede Academy principal Andrew Thelwell told the 180 student attendees: “It is our chance to celebrate everything you have done this year contributing towards sport.

“You have shown your talent, how hard you can work, and commitment to your teams, showing our core virtues, particularly courage.”

The top award of the night, the Stannard Award, went to Amber Ledgeway, who was described as: “A dedicated leader to netball and hockey training and fixtures voluntarily after school on a weekly basis.

“She has made a huge impact on the success of students in their sports and has made training sessions fun and engaging.”

Amber was also praised for having great rapport with younger girls, as a role model, and an example of the school’s core virtues.

The full list of winners is:

Bede Academy South sports people of the year: Isabella Rose, Ollie Hepple, Harry Gibson

Athletes of the Year: (Y7) Maisie Payne, Alfie Baldwin; (Y8) Hope Sullivan, Franky Jagger; (Y9) Freya Dyos, Traigh Hart; (Y10) Elsbeth Rawlinson, William Wood

Cricket: Bobby Roper, Samiullah Pakhtoon

Netball: (Y6) Mason Aisbitt, Alana Fell; (Y7) Darcey Coull, Poppy Muldoon; (Y8) Isabel Rochester, George Todd; (Y9) Maisie Elliot, Leila Craig; (Y10) Katie Bloxham, Faye Thompson; (Sixth Form) Eve Turner, Jayci Barclay

Football: (Y6) Layton Blades, Emily Waugh; (Y7) Isabelle Maddison, George Mann, Noah Carr; (Y8) Alesha Ions, Amelia Martin, Tyler Chapman, Lincoln Hogg; (Y9) Robbie Easton, Riley Hamilton; (Y10) Dawid Skierski, Jake Forrester

Basketball: (Y7) Harry Small, Lucas Hoving; (Y8) Antony Hozein; (Y10) James Macleod, Jude Odita

Cross country: Destiny Ditchburn

Hockey: (Y6) Conor Soulsby, Isabel Smith; (Y7) Hannah Tweddle, Evie Gibson; (Y8) Jasmine Kryzsiak, Lexi Walker

Rugby: (Y6) Daniel Hall, Lily Love; (Y7) Aidan Charlesworth, Charlie Kelly; (Y8) Jamie Clasper, Luke Gannie; (Y9) Lucas Thompson, James Odita; (Y10) Alex Middleton, Jake Bolton

Stannard Award: Amber Ledgeway

1 . Tom Marshall Andy Sutherland with Tom, speaking presenting the awards. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Football Football winners: (Y6) Layton Blades, Emily Waugh; (Y7) Isabelle Maddison, George Mann, Noah Carr; (Y8) Alesha Ions, Amelia Martin, Tyler Chapman, Lincoln Hogg; (Y9) Robbie Easton, Riley Hamilton; (Y10) Dawid Skierski, Jake Forrester Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Sportsman of the year Sportsman of the year: Ollie Hepple Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Cross country Cross country: Destiny Ditchburn Photo: Submitted Photo Sales