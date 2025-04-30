Newcastle dancers take to the Playhouse stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young dancers from a Gosforth school joined others from across the region to showcase their talents at this year’s Newcastle PE and Sports Service Dance Festival.

A total of 13 Year 4 pupils from St Oswald’s Catholic Primary took to the stage at Whitley Bay Playhouse, where they performed a routine that they had helped to devise and choreograph themselves.

“The children worked together to choreograph a routine to a mix of songs from artists they enjoy listening to,” explained Class Teacher Gemma Summersby, who led the group.

“The routine was four minutes long and allowed the children to have their moment to showcase their talents to other children from across Newcastle. They had worked on the routine as part of a Dance Club, which ran after school for ten weeks. The children also spent time practising during lunchtimes, and it was a real team effort to decide on music and the moves.”

St Oswald's Catholic Primary school pupils take part in Dance Festival

St Oswald’s, a member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, has been participating in the annual event for more than 15 years.

“The school has taken part in the Dance Festival for at least the last 17 years,” continued Mrs Summersby. “My own children took part when they were at the school, and they are now adults.

“Participating in a group dance performance requires teamwork, cooperation, and communication. This helps children build relationships, improve social skills, and learn how to work together towards a common goal.

“Performing in front of an audience helps children overcome fears and boosts their self-esteem. The experience of rehearsing and performing allows them to take pride in their achievements.”

Open to children aged five to 11, the Dance Festival featured a diverse range of performances, from full classes through to smaller groups. Other BBCET primary schools participating included St Bede’s, St Cuthbert’s in Kenton, and Our Lady and St Anne’s.

“The Dance Festival is an important event for the children for many reasons,” added Mrs Summersby.

“Dance encourages children to be active, helping them develop strength, coordination, flexibility, and motor skills. It promotes a healthy lifestyle and provides a fun way to exercise. It allows children to express themselves creatively. They can explore emotions, tell stories, and communicate non-verbally, which fosters emotional intelligence and confidence.

“At its core, the Dance Festival is an enjoyable experience for the children. The joy of moving to music, and participating in an event that is fun and celebratory, makes it a memorable and positive experience.”