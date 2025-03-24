Newcastle children enjoy French adventure

The 28 Year 5 and 6 children from St Catherine’s Catholic Primary School first travelled to a destination known for its famous cheese, before exploring the sites of nearby Paris.

“The adventure began with a visit to the picturesque town of Brie on Tuesday, where the children explored local traditions and customs, gaining a firsthand experience of French culture,” said Nathan Seville, Year 6 Teacher at St Catherine’s, and organiser of the trip.

“On Wednesday, we spent a truly magical day at Disneyland, where the children were immersed in the excitement and wonder of the theme park, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

“Thursday saw us venturing into the heart of Paris, where we ascended the Eiffel Tower for breathtaking views of the city, visited the majestic Sacre-Coeur, and explored the lively Montmartre Square, soaking in the vibrant, artistic atmosphere of Parisian culture.”

Besides Mr Seville, the group was accompanied by Teaching Assistants Julie Banks and Joanna Behrendt, along with retired St Catherine’s teacher Bernie Tabone.

“The town of Brie was really interesting – it was great to see what French villages are like,” said 11-year-old Asa about the trip, while classmate Anayah, also 11, said: “Disneyland was the best part – it was magical, and I’ll never forget it.”

Ten-year-olds Emma and Denzel enjoyed their time in the French capital.

“I loved going up the Eiffel Tower – the view was amazing,” said Emma, while Denzel added: "Montmartre Square was so lively, and it was exciting to see artists at work.”

It was the fourth time that St Catherine’s, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, had organised the trip.

“Trips like this are incredibly valuable, as they provide children with opportunities to experience a different culture, language, and way of life,” continued Mr Seville.

“These experiences encourage independence, build confidence, and deepen their understanding of the world outside the classroom. They also foster important life skills, such as teamwork, adaptability, and curiosity, all of which contribute to the children’s personal growth.

“The children embraced every moment of the trip with enthusiasm and curiosity, demonstrating the value of our St Catherine’s family.

“They were an absolute joy to have on this adventure, leaving everyone involved with lasting memories.”

