A record number of students are learning valuable new skills at Newcastle Airport to help kickstart their careers in the aviation industry.

A total of 92 students from Newcastle College’s Aviation Academy are taking part in the Ambassador Programme this year, delivered in partnership with the multi-award-winning airport.

It offers young people the opportunity to develop essential industry skills and gain valuable hands-on experience while working across a range of airport departments.

Participation in the scheme has almost doubled compared with last year, when almost 50% of students went on to secure employment at the Airport or with its business partners.

Jay Hudspith, 17, who has been working with the security team, said: “It’s really exciting working in the security search area and helping passengers every day.

“The Ambassador Programme has given me the chance to get some real-life experience and develop new skills with the support of the fantastic teams at the airport.”

Millie McDermott, 17, who has been working in passenger services, added: “I’ve really enjoyed meeting passengers and making sure they have safe and smooth journeys through the Airport.

“I hope to become cabin crew in the future and this experience is giving me a great insight into what it’s like to work in the industry.”

Alice Andreasen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Newcastle Airport and Newcastle College Board member, said: “The students play an essential role in helping us deliver a world-class experience for our passengers and it is inspiring to see them grow and develop.”