A primary school in Northumberland has received a new sand pit for its outdoor play area.

The sand pit was donated to Beaconhill Primary School in Cramlington by housebuilder David Wilson Homes, which is building the West Meadows at Arcot Estate development nearby.

The school’s outdoor environment is focused on natural resources and the theme of building, and the sand pit was donated after the school reached out to ask for help improving its play facilities for pupils.

Joel Routledge, headteacher at Beaconhill Primary School, said: “We are extremely grateful to David Wilson Homes for their generous donation, which has allowed us to improve our outdoor learning facilities.

From left, Beaconhill Primary School early years team member Nicky Andrews, headteacher Joel Routledge, and Emily Watson from David Wilson Homes with school pupils in the new sand pit. (Photo by David Wilson Homes)

“We would also like to thank Branch and Bone as they have done a wonderful job in bringing this to life.

“Outdoor play is an essential component of childhood development and the addition of the sand pit will allow our students to explore, create, and learn in new ways. The children are always enthusiastic when using the sand pit.”

Emily Watson, sales manager at David Wilson Homes, added: “We are so pleased that our donation has made a difference to the pupils of Beaconhill Primary School.

“It was fantastic to be able to see the sandpit brought to life when we recently visited the school and see how happy the pupils were about it.