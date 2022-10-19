The Open Book Project aims to create a buzz about reading in the community by giving away 1,000 books and providing author talks, storytelling and book swaps.

The project kicked off at an open day when 100 books were hidden around school for visiting children to find.

Katherine Williams, Trust chair, explained: “The Open Book Project is a celebration of reading for pleasure.

The Duchess’s High School Trust has launched an Open Book Project.

"We want everybody to be able to enjoy the joy of reading and we set up the Open Book Project to encourage everybody to pick up a book.

"We believe that there is a book for everybody and over the next year we will be sharing fiction, non-fiction, graphic novels, poetry and more.

“Above all, we want children to see that reading is not just for school – you can pick up a book anywhere and enjoy it.”