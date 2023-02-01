Swarland Pre-School, which trades as Chester Bears, had warned that due to staffing issues and a downturn in profits it would close its doors unless new operators were found.

However, it has now been bought by Moira Johnson and Ashleigh Meynell, owners of two Shining Stars Pre-School settings in Newcastle.

John Scott, chair of Swarland Pre-School committee, said: “We were open for over a decade with many successful years but, with Covid, we really struggled which pushed us into looking for a new owner.

Swarland Pre-School.

"I am really looking forward to seeing how Moira and Ashleigh put their own stamp on the setting and take it forward. It’s a great result for the local community.”

If it had closed, the nearest alternative provision would have been in Felton, Shilbottle or Longframlington and there were concerns it could impact on the intake at Swaland Primary School.

Moira and Ashleigh said: “When we saw that this nursery was going to close, we thought that it would be a perfect addition to our current settings.

"At our new site in Swarland, we will be offering an excellent pre-school for two to four year olds and wrap around care as well as a holiday club.

"We are looking forward to welcoming our new children and their families, and working alongside the local primary school and local community.”

The sale was handled by specialist property advisers Christie & Co.

Vicky Marsland, associate director – Childcare & Education, commented: “It comes as no surprise that a lot of nurseries have found it hard to recover financially since the pandemic, alongside growing staffing pressures.

"However, I do believe there is always an opportunity for a business to re-establish itself under the right ownership.

"With a new perspective, certainly from experienced local operators, I’m sure that this nursery will thrive and continue to provide much-needed care for children and support for parents in the local community.”

The pre-school opened in 1982 using a spare classroom in Swarland Primary School.

In 1994 it moved to a new location in the school grounds at the bottom of Chester Hill and, in 1995, joined forces with Longframlington Pre-school.