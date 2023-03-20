Once complete, Gilbert Ward Academy will support 80 children between 11 and 16 years old with social, emotional and mental health or autism spectrum disorder needs.

The free school is due to open in September 2023 and will be operated by Prosper Learning Trust, which already operates four schools in the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representatives from Northumberland County Council and Prosper joined the building contractors Bowmer + Kirkland (B+K) at the old Princess Louise County First School in Blyth for the groundbreaking ceremony.

Left to right: Mark Elliott - Northumberland County Council; Ben Chandler – assistant technical adviser, Mott MacDonald; Sarah Chadwick – lead technical adviser, Mott MacDonald; Philip Bates – area construction manager, Bowmer and Kirkland; MP Ian Levy; Mrs Levy; Barry Reed - Gilbert Ward Academy head teacher; Julian Kennett - Department of Education; Chris Richardson - Prosper Learning Trust CEO; Kevin Sutton - Prosper Learning Trust premises management officer; Scott Mincher - Project QS, Bowmer and Kirkland; Hollie Statham - Bowmer and Kirkland; Chris Miller – site manager, Bowmer and Kirkland.

Newly appointed head teacher Barry Reed also attended. He is currently deputy head at an all-through special school and will take up his new role as head teacher designate in May.

Councillor Guy Renner-Thompson, Cabinet Member with responsibility for Children’s Services, said: “I am delighted to see this project moving forward and welcome Barry to his new role as head teacher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Gilbert Ward Academy is going to be a fantastic addition to Northumberland, offering pupils the opportunity to learn, thrive and grow in an environment that’s tailored to meet their needs.”

Mr Reed said: “I am delighted to be appointed as head teacher designate of Gilbert Ward Academy, and I am looking forward to opening the doors to our first pupils.”

A CGI of the new school.

The state-of-the-art school is due to welcome its first pupils on site from January 2024 and is part of Northumberland County Council’s wider strategy to increase special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) support across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Richardson, CEO of Prosper Learning Trust, said: “It’s very exciting to see work now getting underway and plans starting to take shape.

“We very much look forward to working with young people in Northumberland and to providing the best possible educational experience for them, in a school where they can thrive and be happy.”

The new facility will also have a multi-use games area which will be open to the community.

It has been named after Dr Gilbert Ward, who helped set up Blyth’s first hospital and was known for treating survivors of the New Hartley pit disaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad