New fishing industry training course to be held in Amble

By Ian Smith
Published 30th May 2024, 12:42 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 12:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Anglo Scottish Seafish industry based in Amble Marina is offering free places on a three-week course to anyone who wants to start a career in the fishing industry.

The course which is funded by several UK bodies and headed up by The Seafish Industry is called “Introduction To Commercial Fishing”

Several boat owners and skippers have voiced their concern at the lack of available crew members and the course is designed to help fill the gap within the industry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The course includes navigation, seamanship, engineering, ropework and certificates in sea survival, firefighting, basic health and safety and first aid.

Amble Harbour.Amble Harbour.
Amble Harbour.

It will be held in Amble from July 29.

Dennis Osborne, training manager, said: “This is a perfect opportunity for anyone who is thinking of making fishing a new career or even starting a new business venture, We have several people who completed the course and now own there own boat fishing out of one of the North East ports.”

To apply call 07702042551.

Related topics:North East

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.