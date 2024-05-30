New fishing industry training course to be held in Amble
The course which is funded by several UK bodies and headed up by The Seafish Industry is called “Introduction To Commercial Fishing”
Several boat owners and skippers have voiced their concern at the lack of available crew members and the course is designed to help fill the gap within the industry.
The course includes navigation, seamanship, engineering, ropework and certificates in sea survival, firefighting, basic health and safety and first aid.
It will be held in Amble from July 29.
Dennis Osborne, training manager, said: “This is a perfect opportunity for anyone who is thinking of making fishing a new career or even starting a new business venture, We have several people who completed the course and now own there own boat fishing out of one of the North East ports.”
To apply call 07702042551.
