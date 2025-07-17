New Era for Bedlington Sixth Form as Bishop Officially Opens State-of-the-Art Building

Bishop Stephen Wright visited St Benet Biscop Catholic Academy on Thursday 26 June to officially open the new block, which is situated at the top end of the school site, overlooking fields.

“This new building is a significant milestone for our school, because it will hopefully give our Sixth Form students the space and resources they need to excel academically and socially,” said Brigid Davis, Chaplain at St Benet Biscop, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

The custom-built design boasts state-of-the-art facilities and replaces a much smaller building, which lacked sufficient study space and had been outgrown by the school’s sixth formers.

“The need for a new, larger space was clear, and the new building has transformed the Sixth Form experience, offering students the environment they need to thrive,” continued Mrs Davis.

“The new building enjoys a big cafe area, where students can sit and relax while enjoying the view over the fields. It’s quickly become a favourite spot for students to gather, study, or just relax.

“There is also a dedicated computer area downstairs, along with the offices for the Head and Deputy Head of Sixth Form.

“Upstairs, there is a silent study area, allowing students to concentrate without distractions. The classrooms are another highlight, as they can be opened into one large space, providing the flexibility needed for different learning styles and group sizes. There are also plenty of modern bathrooms.”

The official opening of the Sixth Form saw Bishop Stephen perform the ceremonial ribbon cutting, before leading a special Mass, which was attended by Year 12 students, staff, governors, and parishioners, and featured a performance by the school choir. After the ceremony, attendees were invited to adjourn to the cafe, where they were able to talk to the Bishop, as well as experience the new amenities first-hand.

“The feedback from staff and students has been overwhelmingly positive,” added Mrs Davis. “Everyone loves the new facilities, and students have said that the spacious, comfortable environment helps them focus more and get more work done.

“The new building represents a huge step forward for our Sixth Form, and we are excited about the many ways it will enhance the student experience for years to come.”

1 . Contributed St Benet Biscop Catholic High School celebrate opening of new Sixth Form building Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed St Benet Biscop Catholic High School celebrate opening of new Sixth Form building Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed St Benet Biscop Catholic High School celebrate opening of new Sixth Form building Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed St Benet Biscop Catholic High School celebrate opening of new Sixth Form building Photo: Submitted Photo Sales