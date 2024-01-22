An education provider has announced it will be running courses at the Energy Central Learning Hub, due to open in Blyth later this year.

Northumberland Skills, a post-16 education provider run by Northumberland County Council, has opened enrolment for courses in advanced manufacturing and renewable energy qualifications from September, both for school leavers and those looking to retrain.

The provider will operate alongside Bede Academy, which was announced as an Energy Central Learning Hub partner last year. Information about enrolling is available at northumberlandskills.co.uk/energy.

Richard Waterston, sector specialist training centre manager at Northumberland Skills, said: “Our commitment goes beyond training. It is about propelling individuals into quality, rewarding job opportunities and continued career development.

From left, Cllr Renner-Thompson, Cllr Ploszaj, Cllr Cartie, Martin Lawlor from Port of Blyth, and Michael Burton and Richard Waterston from Northumberland Skills. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

“With our new campus at Energy Central Learning Hub we are starting a journey for the next generation of power engineers, maintenance experts, and technicians.

“Experienced lecturers and industry experts will deliver advanced manufacturing and renewable energy qualifications to equip individuals with the skills they will need to quickly progress from a one-year programme into employment or further education.

“Learners will gain skills to work efficiently and effectively in an engineering environment and how to use and communicate technical information, as well as practical techniques from maintaining electrical equipment to producing mechanical assemblies.”

County councillor Guy Renner-Thompson, the cabinet member responsible for education, said: “This is an incredible opportunity for people across Northumberland and beyond to seize the opportunity to follow a career in clean energy and engineering.

“There is no point in bringing the jobs of the future to Blyth if those jobs cannot be accessed by local people, which is why our training facilities are so important.”

Construction is progressing at the hub, which is located at the Port of Blyth. It is a strand of the Energy Central Campus project, which is a collaboration between the port, the council, and government innovation and research organisation Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult.

Martin Lawlor, the port’s chief executive and Energy Central Campus’ chair, said: “We are delighted to welcome Northumberland Skills to the learning hub.

“It is vital that business and academia work together to bridge the STEM skills gap and create a new generation of engineers and technicians.

“Energy Central Learning Hub will act as a conduit to facilitate this evolution. Learners will be upskilled by industry experts and feel competent, confident, and qualified to work in clean energy.”

Councillor Eileen Cartie, who represents Wensleydale ward in Blyth, said: “I am thrilled to have this type of facility located in Blyth. It will really enhance young people's educational skills for their futures.”

Energy Central Campus is funded by the £90m Energising Blyth programme, which aims to regenerate the town with funding from the council, the government, and North of Tyne Combined Authority.

