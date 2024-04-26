New apprenticeship roles at Northumberland County Council
The local authority is one of the region’s largest employers with over 10,000 employees, many of whom started their careers as apprentices. Applications for these new roles open on Friday, May 3, with an employment start-date of September 2024.
Apprenticeships are open to everyone aged 16 and over not in full-time education. They are available in Level 2 all the way up to Level 7 Degree Apprenticeships and can take between one to six years to complete, depending on the level chosen and whether candidates have any prior experience, all whilst earning a wage.
Cabinet member for corporate services, Cllr Richard Wearmouth, said: “Apprenticeships are a fantastic way to kick-start your career or change your job, no matter your age or circumstance.
“Fostering home-grown talent is something we’re really passionate about at the council. We’re looking forward to receiving applications and welcoming our next cohort this September.”
Two online apprenticeship events will take place on Monday April 29 and Tuesday May 7 – offering opportunities to get an insight to what working for Northumberland County Council is like, meet the team and get help and advice with your application.
Both events take place from 5pm until 6pm. You can join the Monday session here, and the Tuesday event here.
You can apply for a role from May 3 here.
For information about apprenticeships with Northumberland County Council go to its website or email: [email protected]
