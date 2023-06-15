Held on the outskirts of Wooler by kind permission of the Lilburn Estates Farming Partnership, the event uses interactive demonstrations as an educational platform with the aim of teaching children about rural life.

With over 60 exhibitors, it continues to grow and showcase the broad range of industries that operate in the rural economy, which all ultimately tell children where their food comes from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schools from across Northumberland and Tyne and Wear were invited to design a flag to show their interpretation of the theme of the day ‘the effects of climate change’. Scremerston First School were hailed the winners among some stiff competition.

A demonstration of shepherding.

From livestock auctioneers to anglers, dairy cows to egg graders, wool spinners to sheep shearers, children experienced an eclectic mix of rural industries.

Ian Murray, Glendale Agricultural Society chairman, said: “This was our 17th Children’s Day and it has been an absolute pleasure to see so many excited faces on the show field engaging with the exhibitors and learning about the countryside.

"We are extremely grateful for all the generous support from our sponsors, exhibitors, committee and stewards. It has been a privilege to be involved in an event which gives so many children an insight into farming and life in the country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is only possible thanks to the financial contribution of the many sponsors which allows all schools to attend free of charge. If you are interested in supporting the Children’s Day, please call 01668 283868, or email [email protected]