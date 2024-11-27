NCEA Grace Darling Primary School team up with local charity Brighter Storey For All to help remove mental health stigma in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea

The community of NCEA Grace Darling Primary School has united in support of local mental health charity, Brighter Storey For All. Through kind donations, predominantly from parents of pupils, an incredible £352.00 has been raised! Newbiggin-by-the-Sea residents have worked tirelessly to generate funds for this crucial cause and are thrilled to be involved with such an important charity in the area.

The Charity’s mission to enhance the mental health and wellbeing of the people in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea strongly resonates with the school’s ethos, and both parties are excited to work together to support the community. Brighter Storey For All is dedicated to raising awareness of mental health and neurodiversity, facilitating opportunities for people to connect, engage in fun activities, and improve overall mental health and wellbeing.

NCEA Grace Darling Primary School's Headteacher, Mrs. Sharon Cole said; "The wellbeing of our children and staff is always a priority for us and we are delighted to link with Brighter Storey For All so that, together, we can also support people in the community".

The charity’s founding couple, Nick and Francesca Storey, have a personal connection to the cause. Nick has been an educator since 2013, working with students with various mental health illnesses, neurodiversity, and special educational needs. Francesca is a qualified mental health nurse, aiming to reduce stigma attached to mental health challenges. The charity was established in memory of both their late fathers, John Storey and John Rendall.

Nick and Francesca’s fathers’ battles with mental health inspired the duo to drive change within Newbiggin-by-the-Sea and the wider community. The charity aims to create a lasting impact for individuals facing mental health and neurodiversity challenges.

When speaking to Brighter Storey For All's CEO Nick Storey, he stated;

"It is our mission to enhance the mental health and wellbeing of people in Newbiggin. We are delighted to work in partnership with our future generation and population of Newbiggin to raise awareness of mental health and neurodiversity. We aim to facilitate opportunities for everyone in our community to connect, engage in fun activities, and improve overall mental health and wellbeing for all.

We are delighted and excited to work together with NCEA Grace Darling Primary School and our wider community to reduce the stigma around mental health and neurodiversity. It is clear we share the same passion and aim to provide a lasting impact for all individuals in our local community facing mental health and neurodiversity challenges. Brighter Storey For All are very grateful for the support shown by the community of NCEA Grace Darling Primary School and very much look forward to working together moving forwards to make sure everyone's story is a brighter one!".

You can make a difference too! Please Support Brighter Storey For All by following and liking the Brighter Storey For All Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/p/Brighter-Storey-For-All-61558473650805/?_rdr and Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/brighterstoreyforall/ .

Please visit www.brighterstoreyforall.com to find out when their latest charity events are taking place. Please get involved with charity events and register your interest if you would like to become a volunteer. All the latest fundraising events, news and support to help mental health and neurodiversity can be found on all Brighter Storey For All social media platforms. You can donate by clicking on https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/brighterstoreyforall24 .

"Be part of a movement to remove stigma surrounding suicide, mental health and neurodiversity. It’s okay not to be okay, and together we can make everyone’s story a brighter one!" - Brighter Storey For All.