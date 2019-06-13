Northumberland College has unveiled plans to deliver a multi-million pound investment programme which aims to further its position as one of the region’s leading education and training providers.

Key investment will be made across all campuses at Ashington, Kirkley Hall and Berwick over the next 12 months to construct innovative, industry-focused facilities, with work starting as early as July 2019.

An impression of how the Berwick campus will look.

The new facilities will include an advanced, state-of-the-art digital academy; a new health simulation ward; industry-standard training kitchens; and a new campus reception at Ashington.

bespoke and newly-constructed equine centre, a specialist animal management centre and veterinary nursing centre at Kirkley Hall and a new modern campus building at the existing Berwick site.

This is in addition to extensive refurbishment of existing buildings across the college, a range of new, highly-specialist resources for students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and the construction of modern residential accommodation at Kirkley Hall.

Nigel Harrett, Principal of Northumberland College, said: “It is an exciting time for Northumberland College and a major step forward in delivering brand new facilities and unrivalled learning opportunities for students across the region.

A new equine centre at Kirkley Hall is proposed.

“Our investment plans are ambitious yet achievable and work will start to be rolled out across the different sites simultaneously over the forthcoming months.

“Everyone involved with the college, from staff to our commercial partners, is fully behind the plans and we expect some of the new facilities to be fully complete and available to students from September 2019.”

Education Partnership North East (EPNE), which was created following the recent merger of Northumberland College, Sunderland College and Hartlepool Sixth Form.

It is one of the largest college groups in the country with a catchment area stretching from Berwick to Teesside.

The proposed AI digital suite at the Ashington campus.

Ellen Thinnesen, chief executive at Education Partnership North East, added: “The investments we are looking to make across our Northumberland campuses will provide huge benefits for our students, both current and future, as well as our staff and the local communities we serve.

”Since the merger, we have been busy aligning our focus at each of our campuses in Ashington, Kirkley and Berwick with key economic industries, taking into consideration in each area the needs of local employers to help shape the improvements to our educational provision.

“In doing so, we are actively looking to address our region’s skills gaps to ensure that the young people and adults we support have access to industry standard resources and high quality learning experiences.

“Our Northumberland-focused investment programme will be transformational and will ensure our students succeed in their chosen careers, locally, regionally and nationally.”

Northumberland College is one of the North East’s leading FE and HE establishments with campuses in Ashington, Berwick and Kirkley, Ponteland

For more details on courses, visit www.northumberland.ac.uk or ring 01670 841200.