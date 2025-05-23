MPs raise concerns about condition of school buildings in Northumberland

MPs have raised concerns about the condition of school buildings in Northumberland.

Hexham MP Joe Morris secured a debate on the subject in the House of Commons and spoke about the recent closure of Prudhoe High School due to safety concerns over cracks in the building.

Students have now been relocated to Washington 16 miles away but the Labour MP felt they had been ‘let down’ just weeks before many were due to sit their GCSE and A-level examinations.

“The situation raises an urgent question,” he told MPs: “How can a school built less than nine years ago, under the previous Government, be closed due to cracks in the building’s infrastructure?

"The Conservative Government had launched the priority school building programme with the intention of ‘rebuilding and refurbishing school buildings in the worst condition across the country’. They appear to have achieved what could be described as the opposite.”

North Northumberland MP David Smith, also Labour, raised concerns about Berwick Academy, including black mould in the students’ toilets.

"We are still waiting on the plan to rebuild that school,” he said “In 2021 the county council had a plan to rebuild it, but we are still waiting on an outline business case.”

Stephen Morgan, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Education, outlined a £2.1bn plan to improve the condition of school buildings.

He added: “I appreciate the significant disruption and challenges that the Prudhoe Community High School building closure has caused for everyone involved.

“Our priority and focus remain to return pupils to education on the school site as soon as possible. From our own investigations, we understand that the issue is an isolated one.”