MP shows support to Blyth school's plans

Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy with one of the carriages at The Dales School.

Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy recently visited The Dales School, in Blyth, where he met with staff to hear about their exciting plans for the Pacer Train in the grounds currently being refurbished.

The Dales is a specialist primary school operating on two sites in Blyth and Ashington, providing education to children with additional needs.

The staff there are passionate about their important work preparing children with life skills to increase their independence, with their work at an early age being crucial.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Levy takes a look around one of the carriages at The Dales School, in Blyth.

The train, an ingenious project, is currently being refurbished and will provide two carriages.

The Library Carriage will be a quiet space where children can develop their reading skills and to develop adult skills encouraging parents to read to their children.

While the STEM and Rail Safety Carriage will be used to offer IT & STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) skills and as a regional hub for rail safety training.

Officials at the school say it is important that children living near the Northumberland Rail line understand rail safety.

Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy at The Dales School.

Mr Levy said: "Staff at the school have done an incredible job getting this innovative project to where it is now but they still need to raise up to £30,000 to finish the second carriage.

"It would be great if Blyth Valley businesses could get behind this project with either financial support at any level or help in kind with materials or expertise.