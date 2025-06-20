MP launches consultation on improving SEND services for children in Northumberland

North Northumberland MP David Smith has launched a consultation on special educational needs provision in the county

Northumberland County Council is currently facing a £7.8 million overspend in its high needs block funding for SEND children. It follows years of unprecedented growth in the number of children with additional needs.

According to council figures, the number of children with education and healthcare plans (EHCPs) rose by more than 100% between 2017 and 2024.

The trend is reflected nationally, with the Local Government Association warning the Government needs to urgently address how it will address deficits across the country, which are projected to rise to £5 billion next year.

David Smith MP (North Northumberland, Labour).

In a statement, Mr Smith said: “I’m delighted to launch my North Northumberland (Special Educational Needs) SEN consultation today.

“Since taking office SEN has been one of the top issues raised with me across the constituency. My taskforce team have been working on how we can improve SEN here in North Northumberland and what I can take back to Government.

“That begins with this consultation. I want to hear from anyone whose child needs extra support. The consultation will close on 15th August, after which I will report on my findings and my next steps.”

Parents and carers of children with additional needs can request paper copies from Mr Smith’s office directly, or fill out the consultation online.

Last summer, director of education David Street pointed out the system was meeting the needs of twice as many learners as it did previously. However, he reiterated that the growth in the number of children requiring additional support was ‘killing’ the council financially.