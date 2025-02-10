Mowden Hall pupils celebrate Number Day by raising money for NSPCC

Mowden Hall School embraced the joy of numbers on Friday, February 7 as pupils, parents, and staff came together for Number Day, a special event dedicated to exploring Maths in engaging and creative ways.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day was not only about fostering a love for Mathematics but also raising funds and awareness for the NSPCC.

The morning saw Pre-Prep children welcoming their parents and families into their classrooms to take part in a range of exciting activities, including Maths scavenger hunts, homemade board games, and other number-related challenges. The interactive sessions provided a wonderful opportunity for families to experience the joy of learning Maths together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Prep School pupils showcased their creativity by designing and decorating their own Maths-themed T-shirts, each masterpiece reflecting their unique appreciation for numbers. The exploration of Mathematics extended beyond the subject itself, as pupils discovered its significance in other disciplines – from converting Roman numerals to Latin numbers to identifying key figures and dates in the WW1 timeline in History.

The morning saw Pre-Prep children welcoming their parents and families into their classrooms to take part in a range of exciting activities

The celebration of numbers continued into the afternoon, with Friday activities incorporating a Mathematical focus. Pupils in the golf group delved into the concepts of trajectories and swing momentum, while others explored the role of Maths in Warhammer, demonstrating the real-world applications of numerical skills in strategy and precision.

The school community successfully raised over £500 for the NSPCC, a charity which supports children by providing counselling, advocacy and protection services to prevent abuse and promote their well-being.

Abigail Henry, Head of Maths at Mowden Hall School, said "We were delighted to see pupils from across the school, Nursery to Year 8, fully immerse themselves in Number Day, enjoying a fantastic range of activities while raising much needed funds for the NSPCC.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was wonderful to witness their enthusiasm for problem-solving, logic, and numbers, all while supporting such an important charity that works tirelessly to protect vulnerable children. Days like this help to foster a love of Maths and remind us all of the real-world impact numbers can have."

You can find out more about the Magic of Mowden during our Pre-Prep Open Week between Monday 3 - Friday 7 March. Book a tour by calling us on 01661 842147 or email [email protected]