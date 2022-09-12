Schools in the area currently operates an unusual form of the three-tier system that was at one time common throughout the county, but is slowly dying out.

Amble Middle School merged with James Calvert Spence High School in 2016 to become an age nine to 18 school – something unique for Northumberland.

Parents were consulted between May and June on a potential change to a two-tier system that would see the partnership’s first schools switch to primary schools before feeding into James Calvert Spence College.

James Calvert Spence College, Amble.

Council officers’ meetings with the schools had identified four priorities for improvement, which were:

The need to improve KS2 outcomes Retain more pupils, particularly in the secondary years Improve the SEN offer within the partnership to meet pupils needs “as close to home as possible” Investment in current building stock within the partnership

At a meeting of Northumberland County Council’s family and children’s services overview and scrutiny committee, councillors were told there had been significant support for switching to a two-tier system.

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for children’s services, said: “This represents the next step in our incredibly ambitious school build programme. This is not the Government’s money, it is ours. It is coming from the council’s own funds and we should be very proud of that.

“The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive. There is usually lots of debate but there has been a lot in favour, which is no surprise given the middle school was closed and put in with the high school.”

Coun Trevor Thorne added: “I very much welcome the proposal. It really makes sense to go for two-tier.

“Reading the consultation, I very much welcome the reasons put forward – the timing of key-stage two, a better age for children to move.”