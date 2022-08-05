Morpeth school gets prestigious Platinum Artsmark award for the third time in a row

Painting. Picture by Trinity College London.

The Platinum Artsmark award is the highest achievement accolade that can be given to an education establishment by Arts Council England.

And it has now been awarded to Newminster Middle School for the third time in a row.

More than 50 per cent of pupils learning a musical instrument and the partnership with Music Partnership North – along with giving pupils the chance to perform, see live performances, be a member of a choir and create their own artworks in a range of media – was highlighted by the assessors.

Learning a musical instrument. Picture by Trinity College London.

Their feedback also included the following: ‘Your work with a range of professionals including Newcastle and Sunderland Universities, Software City and Dance City in delivering the arts through focused days are further supporting you in the delivery of quality provision.

‘We really like the idea of how you actively promote the Arts as a career of choice by inviting creative practitioners to give a three-minute pen portrait outlining their career paths before delivering their workshops.’

Charlotte Jones, curriculum leader of the creative arts at Newminster, said: “I am absolutely thrilled that we have received this award for the third time. It is recognition of lots of hard work from the whole school community.

“The arts play a hugely important role in the development of young people, along with supporting their mental well-being overall.

Learning dance moves. Picture by Trinity College London.

“At Newminster, we try to use every opportunity we can to engage as many students as possible in arts activities.”