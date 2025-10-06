Morpeth pupils’ letters lead to MP visit on climate action

Young eco-warriors in Morpeth who reached out to their MP were delighted when he visited them in person to address their concerns.

Children from St Robert’s Catholic First School wrote letters to David Smith, the Labour MP for North Northumberland, as part of their efforts to achieve the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD) Live Simply Award.

“To achieve this award, we have had to complete several actions which show that we care for God’s creation and stand in solidarity with our global family,” explained Alice Butler, who is St Robert’s Live Simply Co-ordinator, as well as Leader of the school’s ‘Mini Vinnies’ charity fundraising team, and the Year 1 Teacher.

“As part of our Live Simply Award, we have done many things, including collecting toiletries for the west end refugee service, collecting for the food bank, visiting the social group for the elderly in our parish, completing a sponsored walk, litter picking in the community, and having a book swap,” she continued.

David Smith MP visits pupils at St Robert's Catholic First School

“One of our actions was to take part in climate justice action, and we decided to write to our MP to ask him how the Government is working to protect our environment and the resources of the world.

“The letter said: ‘Dear Mr Smith, These are the things that are important to me in the environment.’ The children then drew pictures of the things that they cared about, and the question at the end of the letter was: ‘How is the Government looking after our environment?’”

During Mr Smith’s visit to St Robert’s, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, five ‘Mini Vinnies’ from Years 3 and 4 showed him around the school and its grounds, after which there was the opportunity for a discussion and question-and-answer session, where the group was joined by Headteacher David Sutcliffe.

“We showed Mr Smith the forest school area of our field, which is where they have made bug hotels and bird feeders to attract wildlife,” said Mrs Butler. “We also showed him our Mini Vinnies board, where we make a record of all the activities that we do.

“Because we are situated near a river, the children wanted to know how the Government is taking action to ensure that rivers are clean and unpolluted. They also asked about how habitats are being protected when new homes are built, as we have a lot of new houses in Morpeth.

“He told them about the Government’s Water Bill, and how water company bosses are being held to account, and he also mentioned that there are rules about where new houses are built. He was very sympathetic to their concerns and went into some detail about Government policy.”

“Visits like this are very important,” added Mrs Butler. “They show children that their voices are important, and, if they make a stand, people will listen to them.

“It is also important to educate them about the political system, and help them to understand that they are represented in Parliament, and that, when they are older, their vote can make a difference to what happens in our country.

“The five Mini Vinnies that Mr Smith spoke to were very interested in what he had to say – and they made cakes for him and his team, which everyone enjoyed.”