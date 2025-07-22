WrapStars at Morpeth First School in Northumberland have been named as a regional finalist in the Best Breakfast Club category in this year’s Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards.

The accolades are a chance to celebrate breakfast clubs across the country and the teachers and support staff who go above and beyond to help their students every school morning.

Those on the shortlist have the chance to win £1,000 and an invitation to the House of Commons for the awards ceremony in November.

Schools can decide how best to spend the winnings to enhance their breakfast club based on the specific needs of the pupils and the school – whether that is additional support staff, ingredients, equipment or more.

WrapStars at Morpeth First School aim to further develop their focus on community involvement by partnering with local businesses and organisations to create enriching experiences for the children such as guest speakers, hands-on workshops and special events.

Their ultimate goal is to continue to offer a safe, supportive and enriching environment where every child, regardless of background, can feel valued and ready for the day ahead.

A spokesperson from WrapStars at Morpeth First School, said: “We're really proud to be shortlisted for the Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards and we can’t think of anyone more deserving than our breakfast club staff who go above and beyond for our students every morning.

“As well as making sure pupils get a filling breakfast, our breakfast club provides a warm, inclusive space where children can make new friends, build confidence and get ready for a day of learning.”

Following assessment by the judges, the winners will be announced later in the year.