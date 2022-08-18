Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sisters, who attend Dame Allan’s Schools, in Newcastle, have been writing and recording songs in their home studio since the age of 11, with the support of their dad Steve Dolder, the drummer in 80s band Prefab Sprout.

While the pair, from Morpeth, are hoping for good results in their A Levels, they have already set their sights on a future in the music industry, and are working with Closer Artists – the management team representing George Ezra, James Bay, Holly Humberstone and James Morrison.

Zara, 18, who took A Levels in Business, Psychology and Economics, said: “We are both really excited to get our results and hope we’ve managed to balance our school work and revision with writing music, to ensure we get the grades we want.”

Musicians Dani and Zara Dolder, of Dame Allan’s Schools, hope to record their first album after they collect their A Level results today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The twins, who have a growing fan base on Instagram, both write music and sing, while Zara plays guitar and Dani plays piano.

Through Closer Artists, they have been producing demos at studios throughout London and hope to sign with a record label in the near future.

Dani, who took A Levels in Business, Psychology and Art, said: “We’ve worked really hard over the last few years, despite the challenges of Covid, and we hope this will be reflected in our results. We are ready now to fully focus on our music, which is where our true passion lies.”

The girls’ love of singing was evident from a young age.

Musicians Dani and Zara Dolder.

Dad, Steve, who has played drums professionally for more than 40 years, said: “It became apparent at an early age that the girls were very musical and displayed natural talent. This has now been endorsed by some of the biggest names in the music industry.”