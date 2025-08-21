Mrs McKinnell, MP for Newcastle North, was in attendance to celebrate its success as one of the first schools in the region to offer T Level courses, first in Engineering and now in Health.

Last week each of the 21 students on the inaugural two-year Engineering course based mostly at the Energy Centre Learning Hub at Port of Blyth learned they had passed with flying colours with many going on to degree level apprenticeships and university.

The academy also introduced a T Level in Health last September in partnership with Northumbria University and the Northumbria and Newcastle NHS Trusts and each of its 16 students have passed their first year with impressive results.

During her visit Mrs McKinnell visited the academy’s dedicated Trinity Health Centre where teaching takes place in a fully equipped ‘hospital ward’.

She said: “It’s been really lovely to be hosted at such a celebration with all the young people, seeing what a fantastic offer there is here with so many opportunities for what’s coming next. There is such a caring staff team as well, you can see that runs through the school, so the young people are well supported.”

The academy celebrated an increase in overall attainment and in students achieving top GCSE grades of 7-9 across a broad range of qualifications, allowing them to seek greater and more innovative opportunities post-16.

Top performing student George Edgar achieved six grade 9s, three grade 8s and a double distinction*.

Rhys Gallon achieved two grade 9s, five grade 8s, two grade 7s and a double distinction.

Not to be outshone by the boys, Ema Aukstuolyte achieved six grade 9s and 4 grade 8s.

Other students in the top ten for attainment included Poppy Turner, Maisie Elliott, Ruby Johnson, Jessica Crawford, Lily Turner, Caitlyn Bradley and Max Waligura, with success in vocational subjects for others including Lana Patterson, Amy Thompson and Callum Johnstone.

Principal Andrew Thelwell said: “I am exceptionally proud of our students for their achievements and the staff who have supported them to continue sustained improvement here at Bede.

"I also want to acknowledge the students’ parents for the care, support and encouragement they have given their sons and daughters, which is critical to their success. There is a lot of excitement and confidence as the students look forward to future opportunities and accessing our growing post-16 provision.”

4 . Bede Poppy Turner (left) and Maisie Elliott share their results with Minister for School Standards Catherine McKinnell. Photo: Bede Photo Sales