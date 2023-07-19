Meta4 Dance is passionate about offering opportunities to people who struggle to access training or facilities because they live in a rural location.

Following on from the success of last year's tour, company directors Charlie Dunne and Lily Horgan have been travelling around Northumberland with a project called ‘Jumpers For Goalposts’.

By blending fancy footwork and athletic prowess, seven Meta4 Dance professional dancers have created a piece which combines football with contemporary dance and have been performing the show at multiple festivals across the North East over the summer.

Charlie Dunne and Lily Horgan, directors at Meta4 Dance.

The team includes costume by Daisy FitzPatrick, dramaturgy by Joe Hufton, music by Bridie Jackson and produced by Moving Art Management.

As part of the Jumpers For Goalposts project, Charlie and Lily delivered ten workshops with Northumberland schools last month, which they were able to offer for free thanks to the funding from Arts Council England.

Access to quality training in these disciplines can be challenging for rural schools, so the workshops offered children a unique opportunity to access high-quality training in a professional setting, without any financial burden on the schools.

A student in Year 5 said: "The workshops were so much fun, and I learned so much about dance and football. I wish we could have them every week!"

Jumpers For Goalposts combines dancing and footballing skills.

And one PE teacher said the classes had had an enormous positive effect on their students, adding: "Our students came back from the workshop buzzing with energy and enthusiasm.