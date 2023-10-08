Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Known as Be You, the teams support children and young people with mild to moderate mental health needs and provide training and support for school staff, parents and carers.

The aim is to open-up conversations around wellbeing and mental health to make sure that children and young people get the right support at the right time and gain the skills they need to build their resilience.

The teams have already been set up in schools in Blyth, Hexham, Ashington and Bedlington.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member with responsibility for Inspiring Young People at Northumberland County Council, said: “I am delighted that we are now able to roll out this excellent programme across more of our schools.

“Over the last three years, the teams have developed fantastic relationships with students, staff, parents and carers, embedding mental health support into schools.

“We want to equip children and young people with the tools they need to develop healthy habits surrounding their mental health so they can overcome the challenges they face, build resilience and thrive.

“By offering guidance at an early stage we want to prevent problems from escalating further.

“We also want to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health, making young people feel more comfortable asking for support or advice about where to go or who to contact.”

Funded by the Department for Education and NHS England, ‘Be You’ is a partnership with NHS North East and Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB), Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust and Northumberland County Council.

Rachel Mitcheson, local director for NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB), said: “Through investing in more preventative and early help measures we are seeing a real impact on the lives of our children and young people and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We’re really excited to build on the work of Be You and expand our teams so this vital service can go from strength to strength.

“It’s really important that we hear the views of as many people as possible in the Alnwick and Coquet areas, so that we can shape the service to best meet the needs of the community.”