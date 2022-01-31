Meet Buddy, the latest recruit at Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick

Buddy is a nine-month-old cockapoo has been brought in part-time as a therapy dog based in the student support department with pastoral mentors.

And he has already made quite the impact with both pupils and staff.

He meets pupils 1:1, in small groups and enjoys being taken out for walks.

Buddy, a new therapy dog at Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick.

Alongside supporting students with their social and emotional health, Buddy has also helped a number of pupils overcome their fears of dogs or as a source of cuddles when they are feeling upset and anxious.

Buddy also helped to calm pupils before their recent mock exams.

"He brightens everyone's day and we are delighted to have him in our school,” said Hannah Penman.

The school was also delighted to receive a donated bed for Buddy from the local Pets At Home store.