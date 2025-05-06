Martha Rutherford, as the eldest girl at Hugh Joicey First School, was crowned May Queen at a ceremony on Friday.

Her attendants were Arielle Abbott, Elizabeth Elstob, Lily Parmley, Marni Brown, Daisy Davidson. Hobby Horse was James Hill.

The event was watched by a large number of family members and local residents on a lovely sunny day.

In mythology, the May Queen is a symbol of the stillness of nature around which everything revolves. She stands for purity, strength and the potential for growth.

