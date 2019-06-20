Mark the moon landing anniversary with visit to the Wonderdome when it comes to Alnwick
A mobile planetarium is coming to Alnwick – coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.
Duchess’s Community High School is hosting the Wonderdome on July 15-16.
Year 7 and 8 pupils will be going in during the school day but the opportunity has now been extended to Year 4, 5 and 6 children.
The Wonderdome is described as a fascinating, fun and interactive school mobile planetariun which takes the learners on a journey through the Milky Way. The use of the completely dark inflatable planetarium makes for an amazing 360-degree immersive experience.
Grant funding for the event has been secured by the DCHS Charitable trust, in association with the Tyne and Wear and Northumberland Community Foundation’s Envirefund.
The event will take place between 4.30pm and 6pm. Every child will have a 30-minute experience inside the dome (parents have to wait outside). Each child is asked for a donation of £1.50 towards the cost of hosting the dome.
Duchess’s Greenpower team, with the support of the design technology, engineering and science departments will be supporting the event with a robot raffle, drawing competition, space face painting and science gadget shop to raise money towards future STEM events.
Competition winning Lego and Vex Robotics teams will also be demonstrating out of this world robot skills and the science department will be showing off exciting experiments. Refreshments will be available.
Commander Neil Armstrong and lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin landed the Apollo Lunar Module Eagle on the moon on July 20, 1969,
Parents are welcome to book tickets via the school website https://www.dchs-alnwick.org/