Malvin's Close Academy pupils learn about council's work and have visions for Blyth's future exhibited at County Hall

Blyth pupils have created an exhibition of 3D models and artwork sharing their visions for the future of the town.
By Craig Buchan
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 11:32 BST
Pupils from Malvin's Close Academy saw their work on the Blyth to the Future project displayed in the foyer of County Hall in Morpeth.

Year five pupils also took part in a day of learning about council’s work, including looking at famous people’s personal documents with registrars and making their own wedding outfits.

The children also created coats of arms and voted on their favourite Blyth location, with the beach chosen as the winner.

Pupils create wedding outfits while learning about the role of council registrars. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)Pupils create wedding outfits while learning about the role of council registrars. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)
Pupils create wedding outfits while learning about the role of council registrars. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)
Councillor Jeff Watson, cabinet member for culture, said: “It is always great to meet bright young people, especially those who are already thinking about the future of Northumberland.

“Their creative ideas and use of 3D printing technology were very impressive and I, for one, look forward to seeing their exciting plans become a reality one day.”

Four schools took part in the project during the last school year.

