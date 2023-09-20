Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupils from Malvin's Close Academy saw their work on the Blyth to the Future project displayed in the foyer of County Hall in Morpeth.

Year five pupils also took part in a day of learning about council’s work, including looking at famous people’s personal documents with registrars and making their own wedding outfits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children also created coats of arms and voted on their favourite Blyth location, with the beach chosen as the winner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils create wedding outfits while learning about the role of council registrars. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

Councillor Jeff Watson, cabinet member for culture, said: “It is always great to meet bright young people, especially those who are already thinking about the future of Northumberland.

“Their creative ideas and use of 3D printing technology were very impressive and I, for one, look forward to seeing their exciting plans become a reality one day.”