Malvin's Close Academy pupils learn about council's work and have visions for Blyth's future exhibited at County Hall
Pupils from Malvin's Close Academy saw their work on the Blyth to the Future project displayed in the foyer of County Hall in Morpeth.
Year five pupils also took part in a day of learning about council’s work, including looking at famous people’s personal documents with registrars and making their own wedding outfits.
The children also created coats of arms and voted on their favourite Blyth location, with the beach chosen as the winner.
Councillor Jeff Watson, cabinet member for culture, said: “It is always great to meet bright young people, especially those who are already thinking about the future of Northumberland.
“Their creative ideas and use of 3D printing technology were very impressive and I, for one, look forward to seeing their exciting plans become a reality one day.”
Four schools took part in the project during the last school year.