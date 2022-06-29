Male teacher numbers at record low

Male teacher numbers fall.

Department for Education figures show that there were 2,724 teachers in state-funded schools in Northumberland as of November 2021 – with 614 of them men.

This means male teachers make up just 22.5% of the workforce in the area in the current academic year – down from 23.2% in 2020-21, and the lowest proportion since comparable records began in 2010-11.

Nationally, men make up just 24.2% of teaching staff.

Despite teaching being a female-dominated industry, the data also shows that, nationally, men tend to earn more than women.

In Northumberland schools, men and women both earn the same amount on average – £41,604 – one of just a dozen areas in the country where this is the case.

Education campaign group, The Education Policy Institute (EPI), says pupils’ results can be helped when teachers better represent their pupils.

James Zuccollo, director of school workforce at the EPI, said: "While the Covid-19 recession temporarily increased teacher applications, this has had no effect on the gender diversity of the school workforce."

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the The Association of School and College Leaders, said: “The Government must reverse the erosion of teacher pay, dial down the excessive accountability regime, and ensure that schools are properly funded.

"This will help to attract both men and women into the profession."