Lucy Bronze donates signed England shirt to Holy Island school

England Lionesses footballer Lucy Bronze hasn’t forgotten her Holy Island roots.

By Ian Smith
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 3:47pm

The Euro 2022 winner has donated a signed England shirt to Holy Island CE First School.

Teacher Heather Stiansen mentioned the children's enthusiasm for Lucy’s footballing exploits to islander Thelma Dunne, who is Lucy's great aunt.

Weeks later, the school discovered that Lucy had organised a signed shirt for the school – with her Auntie Julie, Grandma, Great Aunt Thelma and friend Margaret popping in to present it.

Holy Island pupils with the Lucy Bronze shirt.
The children were very keen to meet Lucy's family and they had lots of questions to ask. There were also thanks all round for the shirt.

Scarlett-Beau Clarke-Johnson, a Year 4 pupil from Holy Island, said: "I can't believe we have an actual shirt from Lucy Bronze. It's amazing!"

Lucy was born in Berwick, lived on Holy Island and went to school in Belford and Alnwick before going on to a professional career with the likes of Lyon and Manchester City.

