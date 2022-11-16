They learnt all about forensic science from Jon Bates, who worked in that field for more than 25 years before setting up the ‘Sci-High’ business delivering interactive workshops to schools.

Pupils acted as CSIs (crime scene investigators) wearing scene kit of white suits to recover evidence from the scene and find out exactly what happened.

There was a ‘crime scene’ set up in school and the children found and collected evidence including ‘blood’ spots on the window, fingerprints, muddy footprints, a crumpled drink can, a crowbar and a balaclava mask left at the scene.

Lowick and Holy Island First School pupils on their CSI day.

The pupils got to take part in a range of scientific practical activities. They found out which of the suspects was guilty, and who did what in the crime, by examining and interpreting the evidence.

Fingerprints (torch detection, magnetic brushes, conventional brushes and lifting), footwear impressions, DNA profiles (matching up barcode patterns) jig-saw fit evidence, chromatography ink analysis, handwriting and mobile phone records were the evidence types they looked at.

The science behind the all the practical activities was explained at an appropriate level and the children were fully engaged all day, sharing ideas and working in teams to solve the puzzles.

There were lots of twists and turns in the whodunit storyline as more and more was revealed and finally some real surprise outcomes.

