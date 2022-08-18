Longhoughton teenager secures place at Cambridge University
A Longhoughton student has won a place at Cambridge University.
Lucy Snowdon achieved straight A* results in her French, maths, psychology and philosophy A-levels and will read linguistics at Christ’s College.
She said: “The inner workings of languages, and how they change and develop over time, have always fascinated me and I can’t wait for the opportunity to study linguistics in a highly academic environment.”
The 18-year-old, who would like to work in academia and research, was diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder in 2018, and her studies were impacted by the Covid pandemic.
She said: “There were some difficult times when the general sense of uncertainty around Covid exacerbated my health anxiety, but I can’t over emphasise my gratitude to the school for its support and pastoral care.
“The positive environment and the friendships I have formed at Dame Allan’s have encouraged me to thrive despite the adversity we have faced over recent years.”