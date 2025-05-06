Living the dream at Fenham school

They were among the professionals visiting a school in Fenham to inspire the pupils for a ‘Dream Job Day’.

Children across all age groups at Sacred Heart Primary were joined by representatives from a range of different careers, who spoke about their jobs and answered questions from the youngsters – as well as allowing them to try out specialist equipment and clothing for themselves.

“Families and members of the community were invited to come into school and speak to the children about their jobs, with the intention of inspiring the children about the wide range of career paths they could take in the future,” explained Jen Burns, Reception Teacher at the school, a member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“Early Years enjoyed a visit from a church leader, who explained what his job involves and then told them the story of ‘The Precious Pearl’,” she continued.

“A chef from the Delta Marriott then talked about his job and showed them some different herbs, and the art of chocolate writing.

“In the afternoon, a vet, a doctor, and a paramedic visited the Reception Class. Two pupils who are keen to go into these jobs when they are older were able to try out a stethoscope and try on the protective clothing they may need to wear in the future.

“All the children enjoyed the opportunity to explore the ambulance.”

Among the other Dream Job Day visitors who shared their passion and enthusiasm with the pupils, were a geologist, a parent who works for Children and Young People’s Services, and two footballers.

1 . Contributed Pupils enjoy Dream Job Day at Sacred Heart Catholic Primary Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Pupils enjoy Dream Job Day at Sacred Heart Catholic Primary Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Pupils enjoy Dream Job Day at Sacred Heart Catholic Primary Photo: Submitted Photo Sales