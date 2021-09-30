Life's a beach for Embleton pupils who enjoy an exciting start to new term

Embleton Vincent Edwards Primary School.

The school year started with a visit to Vincent Edward’s Church where they took part in whole school worship welcoming the new starters to the school.

The school was lucky to receive a visit from the Seahouses crew of Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service who provided an interesting talk based on fire safety and the children also got to explore the wagon and see all of the interesting tools and, of course, squirt the hose.

Every Friday the whole school ventures to the beach where they take part in a range of lessons from going on a bear hunt, exploring different materials, beach art, taking part in beach hockey and making an Anglo-Saxon village – a wonderful way to start the school year and a real bonus of living by the coast.

Studying on the beach.

Having a go with the water hose.

Embleton pupils had a visit from the Seahouses fire engine.