Lifeguard training sessions to be held in Alnwick

The training will take place at Willowburn Sports & Leisure Centre in Alnwick and on successful completion will give a National Pool Lifeguard Qualification (NPLQ) and an opportunity for employment with Active Northumberland.

The 40 hours of training will take place over six-days during which participants will learn the theory and practical skills needed to be a lifeguard. It costs £180 and is open to anyone over 16 who is fit, healthy and a strong swimmer.

Mark Seymour, head of swimming development at Active Northumberland said: “This is a great opportunity for people to learn a new skill.

Lifeguard training sessions are being held in Alnwick.

“On successful completion of the course participants will have the opportunity to be interviewed for lifeguard positions at Alnwick’s Willowburn Sports Centre.”

Training will take place from from June 6-8 and June 13-15.