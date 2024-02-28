Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hazlewood Primary had to close on February 8 with pupils moving to remote learning after structural inspections revealed concerns.

Three other schools, Churchill Community College in Wallsend, Fordley Primary in Annitsford, and Grasmere Academy in Killingworth, also closed or partially closed owing to similar structural worries.

Now, in an effort to return to face-to-face learning, North Tyneside Council has closed Wideopen Library to accommodate two classes from Hazlewood full-time.

Wideopen Library in North Tyneside will temporarily close to the public. (Photo by LDRS)

The council has stressed this is a temporary measure and the library will begin to take in pupils from Monday, March 4. Pupils will wait until Monday to allow for the inside of the building to be adjusted.

Jon Ritchie, director of resources at North Tyneside Council, said: “We know every day of education is important for pupils, and we appreciate that remote learning has a wider impact on working families.

"We have worked with Hazlewood Primary School to explore options to bring pupils back to in-person learning as quickly and safely as possible.

“Part of our plans includes using Wideopen Library to allow two class groups to return to full-time face-to-face learning from Monday 4 March.

"This is a temporary measure while we wait for the structural engineers’ reports, which will shape our future proposals.”

Mr Ritchie concluded: “I would like to thank everyone for their understanding as we work through these challenging circumstances.”

The council’s mobile library will also be visiting the site every Tuesday and Thursday during normal opening times. Residents can also access the council’s services at other facilities, the closest being the John Willie Sams Centre on Market Street.

