Learning sparked as firefighters visit school

There was excitement at a Fenham school when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Fortunately, the Tyne and Wear Fire Service wasn’t there to put out a blaze but was visiting English Martyrs’ Catholic Primary School to present a Fire Safety Workshop to the children.

A group of 60 Year 4 pupils took part in the event, which covered fire safety in the home, as well as what to do in case of an emergency, and was facilitated by Class Teachers Kevin Thew and Jo Dowling.

“The children learnt about the fire triangle and the risks you can find around the house, the importance of having working smoke alarms that are tested regularly, and what to do if you find a fire,” explained Anthony Kennedy, who is Deputy Headteacher at the school.

“The children learnt about what happens when you call 999, and saw how fire can spread quickly and cause damage through some pictures and video footage of the dangers caused by electrical items in the house.”

The class also had the opportunity to put questions to the visitors about the Fire Service, its role in the community, and what had inspired them to become firefighters.

“Opportunities to speak to active firefighters provide excellent experiences for our pupils,” continued Mr Kennedy. “Having visitors in school who can talk about real-life experiences is always an advantage when sharing important messages.

“Our pupils learnt vital information about the dangers of fire and the importance of fire safety. Understanding how fires start and the potential risks can help children develop a healthy respect for fire.”

It was not the first time that English Martyrs’ had welcomed the Fire Service, as the Fire Workshop has become a regular fixture at the school, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“By teaching our pupils about fire prevention strategies, such as not playing with matches or lighters and recognising potential fire hazards, the likelihood of accidental fires can be reduced,” added Mr Kennedy. “It also highlights the dangers of electrical items which are in so many of our homes.

“Our pupils will be armed with the knowledge of what to do in an emergency and how to respond in the event of a fire, which ultimately could save lives.

“We hope that the children will share what they learn with their families, extending the impact of the education beyond the classroom.”