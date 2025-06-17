Leaders of the future take shape at St Cuthbert’s

After the recent UK local elections, and the appointment in Rome of Pope Leo XIV, a Newcastle school has been developing the ‘leaders of the future’ through its Student Leadership programme.

Each year, pupils at St Cuthbert’s Catholic High School elect 23 Student Leaders from among their peers to represent them on the School Council.

Each of the school’s four houses has a representative in Years 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11, who are joined by a Head Boy and two Deputy Head Boys from Year 13. This year’s Head Boy is Felipe, while the Deputy Head Boys are Charles and Matthew.

“The Year 7 to 11 boys are initially chosen as form reps (eight per year group, as there are eight form classes), and then they have to stand up in front of the year group and have a minute to deliver their ‘manifesto’,” explained Deputy Headteacher David Swindells.

St Cuthbert's Catholic High School Council

“The School Council gives pupils a voice in shaping school life, promoting responsibility, leadership, and active citizenship.

“It provides a platform for pupils to share ideas, raise concerns, and work with staff to improve the school community.”

One 12-year-old Student Leader said: “I have loved every minute of being a school councillor. I particularly enjoy getting to shape and change the future of the school,” while another, also aged 12, added: “I think the most important thing about being on the School Council is to help people with their problems.”

The Student Leaders are currently involved in planning the school’s first Culture Day, following a successful Sixth Form event organised by the Head Boy and Deputy Head Boys.

“Initially, I found the public-speaking element of the election process the most challenging, but now I would say planning a whole-school event is challenging,” said a 15-year-old Student Leader.

“I would say, however, that I have thoroughly enjoyed the challenge and feel much more confident about my leadership and resilience, having attended leadership development sessions.”

Leadership development sessions are held regularly at the school, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“Student Leaders at St Cuthbert’s Catholic High School play a vital role in fostering a vibrant, faith-filled community rooted in service, character, and leadership,” continued Mr Swindells.

“These leadership opportunities empower students to live out the school’s mission of ‘forming great men’, enhancing their personal growth, and positively influencing the school environment.

“By taking on responsibilities that promote faith, service, and excellence, Student Leaders help cultivate a culture of aspiration and integrity, benefiting the entire school community.”