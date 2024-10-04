Year 5 pupils at King Edwin Primary School.

Two new schools have opened their doors in Amble.

King Edwin Primary School and Barndale-by-the-Sea welcomed pupils into their new classrooms following the redevelopment of the former Amble Middle School site in South Avenue.

King Edwin Primary is the new home for the former Amble First School and includes an early years wing, library, hall, outdoor space and playing fields.

Barndale-by-the-Sea caters for pupils with a range of neurodiverse needs. A satellite hub of Barndale School in Alnwick, it features bespoke classrooms and therapy rooms, a life skills studio, home economics classroom, STEM classroom and library.

The move is part of Northumberland County Council’s £39m investment in the Coquet Partnerships of schools that aim to transform education, sports and community facilities in the area.

New classrooms have also been completed at Amble Links, Red Row, Broomhill and Grange View C of E primary schools to accommodate their additional pupils.

A new building for James Calvert Spence College (JCSC) will also be constructed, opening to pupils in 2026.

Official openings will take place in the coming months.

The Barndale team.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for Inspiring Young People, said: “It is fantastic to reach this latest milestone and see pupils enjoying their new schools and excited about all the additional facilities they offer.

“This has been a major project to move from a three to a two-tier system of education and to open two new schools. I would like to thank everyone involved for all their hard work.

“We’re investing in education right across the county so that all our young people can have access to the right education for them as close to home as possible.”

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for Healthy Lives and who represents Amble West with Warkworth, said: “This is brilliant news for families in the area.

Year 1 pupils at King Edwin Primary School in Amble.

“These new classrooms and facilities across the partnership are going to make a huge difference to our young people’s learning and wellbeing and to the wider community too.”

Cllr Scott Dickinson, ward member for Druridge Bay, added: “I am delighted to hear what a great start the children are having to their first term as primary schools. The new facilities look beautiful and have created calm and nurturing learning environments that will support pupils to thrive.”