Kielder Observatory scientists descend on Longhoughton school
Science lessons at Longhoughton Primary School have been simply out of this world.
Scientists from Kielder Observatory recently brought an inflatable planetarium to school.
Children from Reception through to Year 6 spent time in the planetarium learning about the skies above us. They found out about the skies at night, stars, constellations, the links to the Zodiac signs and the planets.
Later in the day the children in St David and St Andrew classes took part in a workshop to find out more about the solar system.
The children in St Patrick Class had a workshop on investigating light. They found out about invisible colours and made special ultraviolet bracelets to take home.
The sessions were widely praised by pupils.
Mrs Hedley, who organised the event said, “The children thoroughly enjoyed their day. They were transported through the night sky and around the solar system. The workshops were engaging and fact packed.”