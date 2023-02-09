Scientists from Kielder Observatory recently brought an inflatable planetarium to school.

Children from Reception through to Year 6 spent time in the planetarium learning about the skies above us. They found out about the skies at night, stars, constellations, the links to the Zodiac signs and the planets.

Later in the day the children in St David and St Andrew classes took part in a workshop to find out more about the solar system.

Longhoughton pupils enter the inflatable planetarium.

The children in St Patrick Class had a workshop on investigating light. They found out about invisible colours and made special ultraviolet bracelets to take home.

The sessions were widely praised by pupils.

