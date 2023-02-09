News you can trust since 1854
Kielder Observatory scientists descend on Longhoughton school

Science lessons at Longhoughton Primary School have been simply out of this world.

By Ian Smith
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 2:49pm

Scientists from Kielder Observatory recently brought an inflatable planetarium to school.

Children from Reception through to Year 6 spent time in the planetarium learning about the skies above us. They found out about the skies at night, stars, constellations, the links to the Zodiac signs and the planets.

Later in the day the children in St David and St Andrew classes took part in a workshop to find out more about the solar system.

Longhoughton pupils enter the inflatable planetarium.
The children in St Patrick Class had a workshop on investigating light. They found out about invisible colours and made special ultraviolet bracelets to take home.

The sessions were widely praised by pupils.

Mrs Hedley, who organised the event said, “The children thoroughly enjoyed their day. They were transported through the night sky and around the solar system. The workshops were engaging and fact packed.”